Justice League | Telangana High Court issues warning to Siddipet Collector in land allotment case

The high court has voiced dissatisfaction over the repeated failure of the Siddipet district collector to file a counter in a long-pending writ petition filed by Nagavelli Aruna, widow of late Nagavelli Mohan alias Nakka Mohan alias Prakash, a former People’s War Group cadre who later surrendered.

Justice K Sarath granted two weeks to the assistant government pleader for assignment to file the counter.

The high court made it clear that if the counter is not filed by the next hearing which is scheduled on September 24, the Siddipet collector must appear before the court along with the relevant records.

Govt taken to task over ‘shoddy’ bifurcation of GP

The Telangana High Court has strongly criticised the state government for bifurcating Venkatapur Gram Panchayat and creating Vandurguda Gram Panchayat based on “incorrect facts”. Justice T Madhavi Devi, hearing a petition filed by Mokasi Doulath Rao, directed the authorities to reconsider the bifurcation afresh and, if necessary, cancel the decision.

The court also instructed the chief secretary and principal secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development to identify the officers responsible for furnishing incorrect information to the government and the Legislature and to initiate disciplinary proceedings against them.

The government pleader, tendering an apology on behalf of the officers, assured the court that the matter would now be reconsidered based on the correct facts.