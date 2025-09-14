KT Rama Rao challenges CM Revanth Reddy to make 10 defecting MLAs face byelections

HYDERABAD: Signalling his party’s intent to take the fight to the ruling Congress, BRS working president KT Rama Rao challenged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to make the 10 MLAs, who defected to the Congress from BRS, resign and face byelections.

On Saturday, Rama Rao addressed a public meeting in Gadwal. The local MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy had won on a BRS ticket but shifted loyalties to the Congress, though he continues to claim that he remains a part of the pink party.

“If Revanth Reddy has the guts, let him get the MLAs who defected to resign and face byelections,” Rama Rao thundered. He said that the people’s aspirations and trust had been trampled upon by these MLAs, who changed parties only for personal motives and enrichment.

He stated, “The condition of these defectors is pitiable. They cannot even say which party they belong to. They shifted sides only to increase their assets. Even the Supreme Court is taking this issue seriously. Whatever the Congress tries, byelections in the constituencies of the 10 defectors are inevitable.”