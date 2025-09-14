KTR targeting Rahul to impress Modi, says TPCC chief Mahesh

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the BRS has mentally merged with the BJP, and only a physical merger remains, citing recent statements made by BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter, Kalvakuntla Kavitha. He took potshots at both BRS and BJP, alleging that the two parties have entered into an unholy alliance.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, the TPCC chief slammed BRS working president KT Rama Rao for making comments against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He stated that KT Rama Rao was making such remarks only to impress Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“While the KCR family looted Telangana like no one else in the history of independent India in just 10 years, Rahul Gandhi’s family made sacrifices for this country. They even gave up the post of prime minister on multiple occasions,” Mahesh Kumar Goud said, questioning Rama Rao’s stature to speak against Rahul Gandhi.

Alleging an alliance between the pink and saffron parties, he claimed that Rama Rao is speaking the language of the BJP to evade prosecution in the Kaleshwaram irregularities case, which has been handed over to the CBI. He further alleged that Rama Rao has completely submitted himself to Modi to save his skin.

Mahesh stated, “Even Modi admirers are not opposing Rahul Gandhi. But Rama Rao is doing so just to attract Modi’s attention. Rama Rao is seeking ‘Modi Moksha’.”

Referring to allegations by the BJP that Kota Neelima voted twice in elections, Mahesh condemned the accusations and clarified that Neelima had applied to transfer her vote through Form 6 when she sought to register in Telangana. He asserted that the party would fight the accusations legally.