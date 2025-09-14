Techie trades in health for taste; gets liver infection after eating panipuri from street vendor

HYDERABAD: A simple roadside snack left a 22-year-old IT professional from the city bedridden for weeks. He developed a severe liver infection after eating panipuri from a street-side food vendor.

Doctors diagnosed him with acute Hepatitis A, caused by contaminated food and water. The techie developed symptoms such as yellowing of the eyes and skin, stomach pain, vomiting, weakness, and dark urine. On inquiry, he said that he had consumed panipuri and unfiltered water from a street stall two weeks ago. What seemed like a casual snack soon turned into a month-long battle with illness.

Further tests and laboratory investigations confirmed acute Hepatitis A, with elevated liver enzymes and positive anti-HAV IgM antibodies. The condition required a month of treatment for the patient to recover, also affecting his work life.

Speaking on the case, Dr Kaluvala Harsha Theja, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Aster Prime Hospital, said, “Though Hepatitis A is self-limiting in most young adults, it can cause significant discomfort and complications if neglected. This case highlights how something as common as eating unhygienic street food can trigger serious liver infections.”