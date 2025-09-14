Techie trades in health for taste; gets liver infection after eating panipuri from street vendor

HYDERABAD: A simple roadside snack left a 22-year-old IT professional from the city bedridden for weeks. He developed a severe liver infection after eating panipuri from a street-side food vendor.
Doctors diagnosed him with acute Hepatitis A, caused by contaminated food and water. The techie developed symptoms such as yellowing of the eyes and skin, stomach pain, vomiting, weakness, and dark urine. On inquiry, he said that he had consumed panipuri and unfiltered water from a street stall two weeks ago. What seemed like a casual snack soon turned into a month-long battle with illness.
Further tests and laboratory investigations confirmed acute Hepatitis A, with elevated liver enzymes and positive anti-HAV IgM antibodies. The condition required a month of treatment for the patient to recover, also affecting his work life.
Speaking on the case, Dr Kaluvala Harsha Theja, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Aster Prime Hospital, said, “Though Hepatitis A is self-limiting in most young adults, it can cause significant discomfort and complications if neglected. This case highlights how something as common as eating unhygienic street food can trigger serious liver infections.”
The patient was placed on supportive care, including hydration, liver-protective medications, dietary adjustments, and rest for three weeks. With regular monitoring, his liver function gradually improved, and he made a full recovery in about four weeks.
Doctors stressed the need for mindful eating and avoiding unhygienic food stalls, noting that panipuri, chutneys, raw salads, and undercooked noodles pose high risks for Hepatitis A and E due to poor hygiene and contaminated water.
Hepatitis A and E are primarily transmitted through the faecal-oral route, common in overcrowded urban settings with inadequate sanitation. Proper handwashing, avoiding unhygienic food, and drinking boiled or filtered water are essential preventive measures.
Doctors also emphasised the importance of vaccination against liver infections. “Vaccination against Hepatitis A is available in India and should be promoted through regular awareness drives, especially in endemic regions.
Hepatitis A and E remain major preventable public health concerns in India. Improving sanitation, food safety, and vaccination coverage are vital to reducing the burden of such infections. It is also important to note that unhygienic food habits can cause financial strain by keeping victims away from work and adding treatment costs,” said Dr Harikumar Reddy.