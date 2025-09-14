Telangana to construct police staff quarters worth Rs 232 crore

NALGONDA: R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has announced that the state government is constructing police staff quarters across Telangana at a cost of Rs 232 crore. On Saturday, he inaugurated the AR DSP Residency Quarters, CI and SI quarters, and a Shishu Vihar, all built at the police headquarters in Nalgonda.
Lauding TPHCL Managing Director M Ramesh and the engineering team for their vision and dedication, Venkat Reddy said the project exemplified the “perfect blend of quality, cost control, and timely completion”. He attributed its success to the team spirit of the engineers and the commitment of contractor Gunnam Bhaskar Rao.
The minister said the corporation’s focus on avoiding unnecessary aesthetics, high-cost specifications, and futile provisions has made the project a “shining example and a model for low-cost public infrastructure projects.”
He added that the work reflects the corporation’s commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable infrastructure that benefits police personnel and ensures public funds are utilised in a “well-deserved manner.”
The project comes under the special assistance scheme for capital infrastructure, totalling Rs 232.51 crore for 345 staff quarters across Telangana.
The minister, a civil engineer himself, lauded TPHCL for its “cost-effective and visionary approach” in completing the project within budget and with quality.
The project, which cost Rs 537 lakh, was executed by the TPHCL. It has a total plinth area of around 14,000 sq ft, comprising one quarter each for the DSP and armed reserve sub-inspectors. At a construction cost of 3,900 per sq ft, including GST and other statutory provisions, the project is “remarkably low and economical” compared to current market rates.