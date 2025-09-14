Telangana to construct police staff quarters worth Rs 232 crore

NALGONDA: R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has announced that the state government is constructing police staff quarters across Telangana at a cost of Rs 232 crore. On Saturday, he inaugurated the AR DSP Residency Quarters, CI and SI quarters, and a Shishu Vihar, all built at the police headquarters in Nalgonda.

Lauding TPHCL Managing Director M Ramesh and the engineering team for their vision and dedication, Venkat Reddy said the project exemplified the “perfect blend of quality, cost control, and timely completion”. He attributed its success to the team spirit of the engineers and the commitment of contractor Gunnam Bhaskar Rao.

The minister said the corporation’s focus on avoiding unnecessary aesthetics, high-cost specifications, and futile provisions has made the project a “shining example and a model for low-cost public infrastructure projects.”