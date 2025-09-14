TPCC working president Jagga Reddy gives Rs 7.5 lakh to blind student

SANGAREDDY: TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, donated Rs 7.5 lakh to clear the medical debt of Vikas Naik, a Class 5 student at the School for the Blind run by Sneha Society in Nizamabad.

Vikas lost his eyesight in an accident at the age of three. Admired for his singing and mimicry of cartoon characters, he and his family had been burdened by debt from his eye surgery and his father’s dialysis treatment. On Saturday, the family met Jagga Reddy in Sangareddy and explained their plight.

Moved by their condition, he provided the entire amount. When Vikas expressed his wish to launch a YouTube channel to showcase his singing, the leader gifted him a smartphone, promised full support for the channel and assured him that he would be invited to perform at family functions. He also arranged transport to send the family home.

Two days ago, Jagga Reddy had extended Rs 10 lakh for the eye surgery of a patient from Karnataka. His back-to-back gestures have drawn praise, with many noting that such timely support is rare even from political leaders.