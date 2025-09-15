Four sub-panels to finalise education policy in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The recently formed committee tasked with formulating the Telangana Education Policy (TEP) has decided to constitute four sub-committees with each sub-panel to be entrusted with the responsibility of examining specific areas and submitting a detailed report by October.

To align education frameworks with emerging job markets, global opportunities and skills with a special focus on digital transformation, innovation and entrepreneurship, the Telangana government has appointed a seven-member committee headed by K Keshava Rao, advisor to the Telangana government. The decision to form sub-committees was taken during a recent review meeting where officials discussed critical factors for policy formulation.

The four planned sub-committees include one for adopting best practices, another for research and development, a third for reviewing curriculum and incorporating innovative skills, and a legal committee to examine judicial pronouncements relevant to education reforms in India.

A TEP committee member said, “We want to develop an innovative and path-breaking TEP. To achieve accurate results, we have planned sub-committees and will assess the needs of 21st-century Telangana. As we are in global competition, we must evaluate industry requirements.”

“By the end of October, we plan to hold meetings with stakeholders including educators and industrialists. Following this, a draft policy will be prepared, public feedback will be taken, and the final version will be submitted,” the member added.