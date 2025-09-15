Learning Hindi vital for national unity: TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday said that learning and promoting Hindi, along with regional languages, would strengthen the foundations of national unity.

The state Congress chief was speaking at the Hindi Diwas celebrations jointly organised by the Telangana Pradesh Linguistic Minority Cell and Telangana Hindi Journalists’ Association here in the city.

Mahesh Goud recalled that the Constituent Assembly had declared Hindi as the official language of India in 1949, and noted that the language had since served as a bridge linking millions of people across regions, from north to south and east to west.

Acknowledging the growing importance of English under the impact of globalisation, he emphasised that Hindi has retained its place as a vital medium of national integration.

Quoting the adage “Desa bhashalandu Telugu lessa”, he stressed that Telugu, along with Hindi, deserved to be learned and spoken widely. Strengthening the usage of Hindi, he said, would help reinforce cultural bonds and unity across the country. “Hindi stands as a bridge not only between languages but also between diverse traditions and dialects,” he observed.

The TPCC chief also praised Telangana’s secular ethos, describing the state as a role model for the country in terms of development and welfare. Mahesh Goud also said that the Revanth Reddy government is focusing on education and healthcare.