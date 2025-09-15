Lite byte | Kavitha’s coal belt bet

Booted out of the BRS fold, Kalvakuntla Kavitha isn’t fading quietly into the background. The MLC is said to be making calls and gathering feedback from Medak, Nizamabad and Karimnagar, her family’s old strongholds. She is said to be particularly focused on the Mancherial Assembly constituency. Sources close to her say that she’s commissioned a survey to gauge whether voters would roll out the red carpet if she jumps into the fray there in the next Assembly polls. Kavitha, after all, used to serve as the honorary president of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham, significant because Singareni workers make up a substantial chunk of Mancherial’s voters.

Covering bases, collectively

In stark contrast to the previous administration, the Congress government has been holding Cabinet meetings with striking regularity, almost once every fortnight. Buzz in the corridors of power suggests a deliberate motive behind this. Sources say with more decisions facing judicial scrutiny and sparking inquiries, ministers are growing wary of taking individual responsibility, even for matters clearly within their administrative turf. They are said to be increasingly channelling even minor operational matters through the Cabinet, wrapping such decisions in collective responsibility.

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek