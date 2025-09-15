Lok Adalat resolves over 1.65L cases across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Over 1.65 lakh cases were settled across Telangana in the National Lok Adalat held on September 13. The initiative, aimed at resolving compoundable criminal cases, cyber fraud refunds, and other disputes, provided significant financial relief and legal closure to victims.

According to officials, the police department began the process on September 2 by identifying eligible cases and issuing notices to the parties involved. By the end of the Lok Adalat, 1,65,522 cases had been successfully settled. These included 20,964 FIR-based cases, 883 disaster management cases, 75,430 e-petty cases, 61,205 motor vehicle violations, and 7,040 cybercrime cases.

Among the top-performing units, Hyderabad led with 29,023 cases disposed, followed by Rachakonda (22,278), Nalgonda (14,002), Warangal (10,309), and Ramagundam (8,358).

Officials noted that the National Lok Adalat serves as a vital platform for citizens to resolve disputes without prolonged court proceedings, saving time, money, and effort while ensuring peace of mind for both parties. The success of the initiative was credited to the coordinated efforts of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA), district judiciary, magistrates, police commissioners, and district police units.