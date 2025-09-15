Man kills ailing toddler son, dumps body in Musi river

HYDERABAD: A man allegedly killed his two-and-a-half-year-old son and dumped the body in the Musi river in the early hours of Friday.

Police said the boy, Mohammed Anas, suffered from cardiac ailments, which often led to quarrels between his parents, Mohammad Akbar and Sana Begum.

To escape the “burden” of caring for his ailing son, Akbar smothered the child and disposed of the body in the river between 3 am and 4 am, they added.

According to Bandlaguda police, Akbar works as a vegetable seller while Sana is employed at Niloufer Hospital. The couple, residents of Noori Nagar in Bandlaguda, had two sons, with Anas being the younger.

On Friday, Sana had left for her shift at the hospital around 3 am. About an hour later, her sister, Sania Begum, noticed that Anas was missing and alerted her.

During the investigation, police checked CCTV footage and call data records. When questioned, Akbar initially claimed he had gone out for work after receiving a call, but his call records did not support the claim. Later, he confessed to smothering his son, placing the body in a bag, and dumping it in the Musi river from Puranapul bridge on his bike.