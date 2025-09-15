Retd IPS officer files case against Ram Gopal Varma, others for misusing identity

HYDERABAD: Anjana Sinha, a retired IPS officer, has lodged a complaint against the director and producers of Dhahanam for allegedly portraying her professional identity in the web series without her consent or authorisation. Anjana, a 1990-batch IPS officer, served the nation for over three decades.

Dhahanam is a 2022 web series that was available on MX Player but was later removed. It was produced by Ram Gopal Varma and directed by Agastya Manju. The cast includes Abhishek Duhan and Isha Koppikar.

The web series, spread across seven episodes, revolves around revenge for the assassination of a communist labourer, leading to conflict with powerful village figures.

Anjana complained to police that she recently came to know about the series through a friend, and alleged that her professional identity was explicitly used without her knowledge.