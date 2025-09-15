School director paid Rs 2 lakh to learn drug making: Telangana cops

HYDERABAD: A day after EAGLE sleuths busted a drug manufacturing racket at Medha School in Old Bowenpally, police said the prime accused, school director Malela Jaya Prakash Goud, had started producing alprazolam on the premises about eight months ago, after learning the process two years earlier by paying Rs 2 lakh.

A source from EAGLE told TNIE that Prakash ran a toddy compound in his native Thunikinipur village, Mahbubnagar district, between 2021 and 2022, where he also sold adulterated toddy. During that time, he met one Guruva Reddy, from whom he bought the procedure for manufacturing alprazolam for Rs 2 lakh.

He later procured the required apparatus and chemicals from different shops and set up a lab on the second floor of the school. For the past seven months, he had allegedly been producing alprazolam and supplying it to Raju Goud, Kumar Goud, Krishna Goud, Narender Goud, Praveen Kumar, Moka Bharath and others from Vikarabad and Mahbubnagar districts.

Police have registered cases against them as well. Some raw material was also found stored in the cellar of the school premises.

Meeting with parents today

Authorities also cancelled the school’s registration on Sunday. Medchal-Malkajgiri DEO Vijaya Kumari told TNIE that the school, set up in 2014, was registered for the 2025–26 academic year and offered Classes 1 to 7, with 42 students enrolled. Officials have scheduled a meeting with parents on Monday to decide on transferring students to other schools.