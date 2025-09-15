Shattered group-I dreams

HYDERABAD: When the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) issued a notification in February 2024 for the recruitment of 563 Group-I officers — after rescinding the previous one — it was supposed to be a landmark moment for the state.

For thousands of aspirants across the state, it was more than just a job notification — it was the culmination of a decade-long wait. But that wait continues as does the frustration and the growing sense of betrayal.

In the years leading up to Telangana’s formation in 2014, youth played a central role in the statehood movement. One of the key rallying points was the underrepresentation of Telangana people in state-level services. There was hope that with the formation of a new state, the aspirations of local youth would finally be fulfilled.

Instead, 10 years on, not a single successful Group-I recruitment cycle has been completed.

A candidate who appeared for the latest Group-I Mains exam said the irony is hard to ignore. “We already spent a significant portion of our 20s facing uncertainty because of the statehood movement,” she said. “That’s when people are most idealistic. Telangana should’ve caught us young, trained us, and turned us into upright officers who could serve the state. Instead, we’ve been dragged into a cycle of financial stress, mental agony and administrative apathy.”

Another aspirant, Kumar (name changed), who also appeared for the recent Mains, gave vent to his frustration: “I didn’t appear for the UPSC Civil Services exams because I dedicated myself completely to Group-I. I spent lakhs on coaching and sacrificed time with my family, friends and personal life. But the delays, legal battles and uncertainty are wearing us down.”