Sudanese national linked to drug cases deported

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad City Police’s Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) deported a Sudanese national to his home country after he was found overstaying illegally in India and allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking.

Mohamed Yagoub Mohamed Ali (34), also known as Jabal or Kurba, had been residing in Bengaluru and Hyderabad for over a decade despite the expiry of his passport in 2016 and student visa in 2013.

Originally from Garsala, Republic of Sudan, he first arrived in India in 2012 on a student visa to pursue a BCA degree at Osmania University. However, after discontinuing his studies, he allegedly became involved in drug-related activities.

Police records show Ali was earlier arrested in two narcotics cases — in 2018 at Kushaiguda for cultivating cannabis plants, and in 2020 at Rajendranagar for possession of charas and heroin. He spent time in Chanchalguda jail before securing bail in both cases. Though acquitted in 2023 and 2025 respectively, police maintained that he continued his association with drug peddlers.

On the night of October 24–25, 2024, H-NEW and Humayun Nagar police arrested Ali along with another Sudanese national during a raid in Tolichowki. While drugs were seized from his associate, Ali was found to be living without valid documents for over a decade.

Given his repeated involvement in narcotics networks and long overstay, H-NEW initiated deportation proceedings. However, as one of his cases was still under trial, the process was delayed until his acquittal on August 1.

With support from the Director of Prosecution and the Sudan High Commission, authorities secured an emergency travel document and exit permit, and escorted Ali back to Sudan on September 12, through Mumbai.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force/H-NEW) YVS Sudheendra said the deportation was aimed at preventing undesirable activities detrimental to national security. He also appealed to the public to stay vigilant about drug abuse.