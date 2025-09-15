Telangana’s first police creche opens in Nalgonda

NALGONDA: The district police office has become the first police establishment in Telangana to set up a creche. R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy inaugurated the facility on Saturday, built at a cost of `8 lakh.

Officials said the creche provides a safe space for women officers to leave their young children while on duty, enabling them to work without worrying about childcare. At present, 16 women personnel are posted at the district police office and 52 in the Nalgonda sub-division.

Equipped with feeding and nappy-changing rooms, baby cots, a play area, toys, and learning materials, the creche also ensures proper ventilation, hygiene, and rest arrangements. Trained caretakers have been appointed, and it functions during office hours, 9 am to 6 pm, or in line with police duty schedules.

A woman officer told TNIE: “Leaving young children at home often keeps us preoccupied with their safety. If a child is unwell or no one is available to care for them, we are forced to take leave. This creche, set up by SP Sharat Chandra Pawar with all facilities, is a welcome step. It feels like our children are close by, and we can even spend time with them during lunch breaks.”

Speaking to TNIE, Pawar said the creche is the first of its kind in Telangana and marks the second milestone under the ‘SHE LEADS Nalgonda Believes’ programme, aimed at bringing women police personnel into the mainstream. He said the initiative would empower women officers, reduce stress, and improve efficiency.