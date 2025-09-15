Turn Telangana into hub for destination weddings: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao

HYDERABAD: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday urged the wedding industry to make Telangana a hub for destination weddings. The minister was speaking at the inauguration of the 4th TCEI South Indian Wedding Planners Congress (SIWPC) Global 2025 – The Luxury Edition in the Financial District.

“When we think of wedding destinations, we recall the ones outside the state, but Telangana is now prepared to change that perception. Our state has untapped potential and is ready to change the narrative. We are blessed with spectacular venues to host grand weddings, with options to suit every budget and offer modern luxury and the serenity of nature,” he said.

“Telangana is a treasure trove of destinations, just waiting to be explored. I urge all the esteemed wedding planners at today’s event to view Telangana with a fresh perspective and request you to introduce these destinations to your clients within India and abroad,” he added.

The minister also said that the Telangana Tourism Department was looking forward to collaborating with the wedding planners.

Tourism Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that the Tourism Department had identified three venues to be promoted as wedding destinations — Anantagiri, Nagarjunasagar, and Somasila, all within 150 km of the state capital, Hyderabad.

The Wedding Planners Congress saw participation from over 450 delegates and 600 visitors, making it the most influential edition so far.