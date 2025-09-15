Work unitedly for Jubilee Hills bypoll victory: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: As the Jubilee Hills byelection approaches, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday held a preparatory meeting where he directed party incharges at all levels to ensure victory in the bypoll at any cost.

The meeting was attended by TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC in-charge P Viswanathan, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy and Thummala Nageswara Rao, Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, corporation chairpersons Bellaiah Naik, Anvesh Reddy, Shiva Sena Reddy, and MP Anil Kumar Yadav.

The chief minister stressed the need for booth-wise campaign plans. He urged leaders to take government welfare programmes and development initiatives to the grassroots.

The chief minister said that voters must be reassured that local issues in the constituency would be addressed by the government.

Revanth reminded leaders that the candidate would be finalised by the AICC. He said it was the collective responsibility of the party to ensure victory.