Work unitedly for Jubilee Hills bypoll victory: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: As the Jubilee Hills byelection approaches, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday held a preparatory meeting where he directed party incharges at all levels to ensure victory in the bypoll at any cost.
The meeting was attended by TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC in-charge P Viswanathan, ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Gaddam Vivek Venkatswamy and Thummala Nageswara Rao, Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, corporation chairpersons Bellaiah Naik, Anvesh Reddy, Shiva Sena Reddy, and MP Anil Kumar Yadav.
The chief minister stressed the need for booth-wise campaign plans. He urged leaders to take government welfare programmes and development initiatives to the grassroots.
The chief minister said that voters must be reassured that local issues in the constituency would be addressed by the government.
Revanth reminded leaders that the candidate would be finalised by the AICC. He said it was the collective responsibility of the party to ensure victory.
“Jubilee Hills can progress only under the Congress,” he is learnt to have told them.
The chief minister also indicated that he would monitor leaders’ performance and review ground-level conditions regularly. He stressed that discipline and coordination were key to success.
The chief minister urged leaders to put aside differences and work with unity.
Meanwhile, several Congress leaders are in the race for the ticket. They include Kanjarla Vijaya Laxmi Yadav, Anjan Kumar Yadav, C Rohin Reddy, G Ranjith Reddy, Danam Nagender, Naveen Yadav and Md Faheem Qureshi.
It is learnt that Kanjarla Vijaya Laxmi, who recently joined the party, met AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and lobbied for the party ticket. The party has also commissioned surveys to assess the winning prospects of the aspirants.