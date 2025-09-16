Congress all set to revamp district committees across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the local body elections, the ruling Congress is all set to overhaul its district committees.

If sources are to be believed, the party is likely to make an announcement on revamping the District Congress Committees (DCCs) by the end of this week.

“The formation of new district committees is crucial as the local body elections are round the corner. The party has already finalised the committees and is currently making a few changes to the list,” said a source.

The formation of new district committees has been pending for a long time. The process was expected to be completed after the appointment of B Mahesh Kumar Goud as the TPCC chief. But it has been more than a year since Mahesh Goud took over as the state Congress president. In view of this and with an eye on the upcoming local body polls, the grand old party has decided to expedite the process, said another source.