Congress all set to revamp district committees across Telangana

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the local body elections, the ruling Congress is all set to overhaul its district committees.
If sources are to be believed, the party is likely to make an announcement on revamping the District Congress Committees (DCCs) by the end of this week.
“The formation of new district committees is crucial as the local body elections are round the corner. The party has already finalised the committees and is currently making a few changes to the list,” said a source.
The formation of new district committees has been pending for a long time. The process was expected to be completed after the appointment of B Mahesh Kumar Goud as the TPCC chief. But it has been more than a year since Mahesh Goud took over as the state Congress president. In view of this and with an eye on the upcoming local body polls, the grand old party has decided to expedite the process, said another source.
It may be mentioned here that in the recent past, the TPCC had convened meetings with the AICC-appointed in-charges of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies as well as the erstwhile districts. The exercise was carried out to ensure that the committees were formed after the local leaders reach a consensus on choice of members even while adhering to the directions of the AICC.
Additionally, the party also assigned senior leaders as in-charges to oversee the selection process. These leaders have held multiple discussions with local leadership to ensure a balanced representation in the district committees.
“The main objective was to strike a harmonious balance among various groups within the party,” added a source.
One-on-one discussions
Meanwhile, Mahesh Goud held one-on-one discussions with district in-charges and DCC presidents on Monday. The discussions focused on finalising the committee members based on inputs received during internal consultations.
Party insiders revealed that the TPCC chief plans to conduct another round of discussions before formally announcing the list of committees.
According to the party manual, every district committee will comprise a treasurer, a vice-president and spokesperson, two general secretaries from each Assembly segment in the district and one secretary from each mandal in the district.