Ghanpur political row: Former BRS legislator placed under house arrest

JANGAON/HANAMKONDA: The dormant rivalries in Station Ghanpur came out into the open on Monday, escalating political tension. A confrontation appeared imminent between the supporters of former BRS MLA T Rajaiah and legislator Kadiyam Srihari, prompting swift police action.

The Subedari police placed Rajaiah under house arrest in Hanamkonda to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control. The move triggered anger among BRS activists and leaders, who rushed to his residence to extend support.

The conflict began after Rajaiah demanded that Srihari immediately resign from his MLA post, accusing him of betraying the BRS and defecting to the Congress.

Rajaiah used abusive language against Srihari, enraging Congress cadres. They responded with warnings, declaring that Rajaiah would not be allowed to enter the Station Ghanpur constituency unless he apologised to Srihari.

Rajaiah had planned to launch his padayatra from Raghunathpalli mandal in Jangaon district on Monday. However, Congress activists gathered on National Highway-163 in Ghanpur, ready to block his entry. On learning of the impending clash, police intervened and kept Rajaiah under house arrest to avert violence at Raghunathpalli.

The police action drew the attention of senior BRS leaders. Former MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Nannapuneni Narender visited Rajaiah’s residence, while scores of BRS workers gathered outside. Across Station Ghanpur constituency, BRS supporters gathered and demanded Srihari’s resignation. At Raghavapur village, they even attempted to burn his effigy on NH-163, before police dispersed them.