Human talent is nation’s greatest resource: Telangana Governor

NALGONDA : Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) held its fourth convocation on Monday, presided over by Chancellor and Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. On arrival, he was accorded a police guard of honour and welcomed by District Collector Ila Tripathi, Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar, and Additional Collectors J Srinivas and Narayana Amit. He later planted saplings before the ceremony began.

During the event, 22 Ph.D. degrees and 57 gold medals were awarded to outstanding students. The Governor praised MGU’s progress in education, research, innovation, and service, particularly its role in attracting students from rural areas. He highlighted that many students are first-generation learners who overcome challenges to excel and commended the university for fostering inclusivity and improving facilities.