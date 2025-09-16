Human talent is nation’s greatest resource: Telangana Governor

NALGONDA : Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) held its fourth convocation on Monday, presided over by Chancellor and Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. On arrival, he was accorded a police guard of honour and welcomed by District Collector Ila Tripathi, Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar, and Additional Collectors J Srinivas and Narayana Amit. He later planted saplings before the ceremony began.
During the event, 22 Ph.D. degrees and 57 gold medals were awarded to outstanding students. The Governor praised MGU’s progress in education, research, innovation, and service, particularly its role in attracting students from rural areas. He highlighted that many students are first-generation learners who overcome challenges to excel and commended the university for fostering inclusivity and improving facilities.
The Governor lauded MGU’s contribution to empowering rural youth and preparing them for meaningful participation in society. He said its decade-long role in nation-building and stronger alumni networks elevated it to a national-level institution. NAAC accreditations, he said, reflect both honour and growing influence.
Stressing that human talent is a nation’s greatest resource, Jishnu Dev Verma underlined the importance of research, development, and innovation. Citing India’s vaccine achievements during COVID-19, he credited universities, including those in rural areas, for nurturing innovation.
He expressed pride in India becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy, on course for third place, and emphasised inclusive growth. Quoting Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, he said, “Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.” The convocation also featured speeches by IIT Hyderabad Director BS Murty, MGU Vice-Chancellor Khaja Altaf Hussain.