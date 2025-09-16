Private colleges call off stir as Telangana govt agrees to release Rs 600 crore

HYDERABAD: Private professional colleges on Monday called off their strike following an assurance from the state government that Rs 600 crore towards reimbursement of tuition fees would be released immediately. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka after a meeting with representatives of the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI).
Later speaking to the media, Vikramarka blamed the previous BRS government for the mounting dues and the financial crisis faced by private colleges. “We have decided to release Rs 600 crore immediately, and the remaining dues will be cleared in phases,” he said. FATHI president Ramesh Babu confirmed the decision: “As the government has assured us that pending dues will be released immediately, we have decided to call off our strike.”
Vikramarka also announced the formation of a committee comprising principal secretaries of the departments concerned, senior officials and representatives of FATHI to simplify, streamline and consolidate procedures for smoother disbursement of fee reimbursements in the future.
Over 90% of private colleges across the state had begun an indefinite strike on Monday after the government initially gave no commitment to clear the dues. Several student organisations staged protests across districts, with ABVP activists taking out a rally from Nizam College to Liberty Junction in Hyderabad, demanding immediate release of the funds.
FATHI had earlier resolved to keep institutions closed until their demands were met, which included: Release of Rs 1,200 crore before Dasara and clearance of remaining dues by October 31, issuance of a GO putting in place a new reimbursement system by December 31, and fixing September 30 as the deadline for fee disbursement every academic year, starting from 2025–26. The state government owes colleges nearly Rs 8,000 crore in fee reimbursement dues. Tokens worth Rs 1,207 crore were issued last year but funds were never released.
‘Immediately release Rs 700 cr’
During Monday’s meeting, colleges also sought immediate release of Rs 700 crore — Rs 500 crore for private professional colleges and Rs 200 crore for private degree colleges.
Meanwhile, CM A Revanth Reddy, in a meeting earlier in the day with Vikramarka, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, and education officials, reportedly referred to a Vigilance Commission report submitted in 2022 during the BRS regime.
The report highlighted deficiencies in private professional colleges, including lack of infrastructure, shortage of teaching staff, and other irregularities.