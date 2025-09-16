Private colleges call off stir as Telangana govt agrees to release Rs 600 crore

HYDERABAD: Private professional colleges on Monday called off their strike following an assurance from the state government that Rs 600 crore towards reimbursement of tuition fees would be released immediately. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka after a meeting with representatives of the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI).

Later speaking to the media, Vikramarka blamed the previous BRS government for the mounting dues and the financial crisis faced by private colleges. “We have decided to release Rs 600 crore immediately, and the remaining dues will be cleared in phases,” he said. FATHI president Ramesh Babu confirmed the decision: “As the government has assured us that pending dues will be released immediately, we have decided to call off our strike.”

Vikramarka also announced the formation of a committee comprising principal secretaries of the departments concerned, senior officials and representatives of FATHI to simplify, streamline and consolidate procedures for smoother disbursement of fee reimbursements in the future.

Over 90% of private colleges across the state had begun an indefinite strike on Monday after the government initially gave no commitment to clear the dues. Several student organisations staged protests across districts, with ABVP activists taking out a rally from Nizam College to Liberty Junction in Hyderabad, demanding immediate release of the funds.