Row over Bhadrakali trust board appointments

HYDERABAD: In the wake of a dispute between Congress MLA Naini Rajender Reddy and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha over appointments to the Bhadrakali Temple Trust Board in Warangal, officials clarified that the government had accepted eight of the 10 names recommended by the MLA.

The government appointed 14 members to the temple trust board on June 11. Soon after, tensions flared between the two leaders when Rajender Reddy alleged that the minister had ignored his recommendations. He made remarks against her, which the minister promptly rebutted.

Officials said the MLA had proposed 10 names, of which eight were accepted. One of the remaining two, Banka Sarala Devi, was disqualified as she was facing criminal cases. As per rules, anyone with criminal charges cannot be appointed to a trust board, they added. The second person, Nalla Satyanarayana, did not apply for the post despite being recommended by the MLA. According to norms, an application is mandatory, officials asserted.

Sources said Rajender Reddy pressured the endowments department to accommodate both names, but officials refused, citing rules.

They added that had the MLA suggested alternative names, those would have been considered. Following this, Rajender Reddy launched a political attack on the minister.