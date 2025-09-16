Single-window clearance for film shootings in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government is developing a special website — Films in Telangana — to provide all approvals related to film shooting, necessary permissions for film production and theatre operations, and other clearances required for the development of the film industry through a single-window clearance system.

A special workshop on these simplified and single window approvals and the upcoming website was held with the representatives from the film industry on Monday. Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) chairman Dil Raju, FDC managing director Ch Priyanka, Tourism Corporation MD Valluru Kranthi and several officials from related departments attended the meeting.

Dil Raju said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had been extending all kinds of support for the development of the film industry in the state. He said that if national or international film producers come with just a script, the proposed website would provide them with complete information about the required shooting locations, necessary approvals from various departments, technical divisions, technicians, hotels available in Hyderabad and across other cities in the state.