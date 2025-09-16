Telangana launches 15-day special drive against illicit liquor

HYDERABAD: With the objective of safeguarding public health during the upcoming festival season and disrupting the illegal flow of non-duty paid and spurious liquor, the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Enforcement department on Monday announced a 15-day special enforcement drive. The campaign, involving excise enforcement teams along with STF, TDPS and other task forces, will run until the end of this month and include checks on trains, buses, warehouses, rice mills and other potential storage sites.

According to enforcement records, between 2014 and August 2025, Telangana excise authorities registered 4,516 cases related to non-duty paid liquor, arrested 3,238 persons, seized 1,22,222 litres of liquor and confiscated 616 vehicles.

From January to August this year alone, 644 cases were booked, 381 persons arrested, 8,201 litres seized and 86 vehicles confiscated. During the same period, 2,75,028 cases were registered against manufacture, sale and transport of natu sara.

In a press release on Monday, Director of Prohibition and Excise Enforcement Shahnawaz Qasim ordered intensive, around-the-clock raids.