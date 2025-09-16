Telangana police to roll out internal reforms

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police department on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Police Foundation (IPF) to introduce internal police reforms.

The initiative, cleared by the state government through GO Rt No 765 dated August 18, will be rolled out in select police stations across Telangana.

The pilot project will cover 30 police stations — 15 under Cyberabad Commissionerate and 15 in Sangareddy district.

According to officials, consultations will be held with citizens, NGOs, judiciary and police personnel to identify key concerns. Best practices from across the country, including e-FIR systems and community policing initiatives, will be studied to prepare a comprehensive reform document. Structured training programmes will follow, with the one-year project later evaluated by an independent third party.

The reforms initiative is being implemented simultaneously in Telangana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu, they said.

People-centric policing

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Police Academy Director and State Nodal Officer for the project Abhilasha Bisht said the collaboration reflected a shared commitment to building a modern, people-centric policing system rooted in transparency, standardisation, and empathy towards citizens.

Director General of Police Dr Jitender stressed that sustained reforms were vital for improving efficiency and public trust. He highlighted Telangana Police’s earlier innovations, including Mee Seva services, QR codes in police stations, a Centre of Excellence and the T-Safe mobile application for women’s safety.

Former Uttar Pradesh DGP and IPF President and CEO Om Prakash Singh, IPF Vice President and Project Director Ish Kumar, TGCSB director Shikha Goel, Additional DGPs Mahesh M Bhagwat, Anil Kumar, Cyberabad CP Avinash Mohanty and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

The IPF, a premier think tank established in New Delhi in 2014 by former Meghalaya DGP N Ramachandran, works on law enforcement reforms through research, advocacy and capacity building.