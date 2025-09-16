Turncoats no longer our MLAs, BRS informs Legislature secretary

HYDERABAD: The BRS MLAs who filed disqualification petitions against the 10 defected legislators on Monday informed the State Legislature secretary that the turncoats had betrayed the pink party and can no longer be considered as its MLAs.

In their rejoinders to the explanation given by the defectors, the BRS leaders recalled that the turncoats had claimed that they did not change the party and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy offered scarfs as a mark of respect when they met him to discuss development works in their respective Assembly segments.

“If these MLAs insist that they have not defected to the Congress, they should file a petition before BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. Why did the 10 legislators, after receiving disqualification notices, rush to Revanth Reddy instead of going to KCR?” they wondered and demanded that the Assembly Speaker initiate immediate action against them.