61-year-old loses Rs 6 crore in trading scam in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 61-year-old retired government employee from the city was duped of Rs 6.80 crore after investing in a fake trading platform over a period of one month.

According to the complaint, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group related to stock trading investments of India and the USA, by an person claiming to be Karim Varma.

That person referred him to an investment-related website. Later, a representative of the platform, purportedly named Kristin, gave a demonstration of how the platform works and convinced him that the company would handle all the analysis.