Dy CM Mallu Bhatti orders study to boost revenue in stamps, registration departments

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday instructed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to conduct an in-depth study on augmentation of revenue in the Stamps & Registration department and to submit a report within 15 days.

Vikramarka chaired a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on resource mobilisation at Secretariat in the presence of panel members and ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and D Sridhar Babu.

During the meeting, the deputy chief minister reviewed the status of the committee formed last year with an objective to enhance revenue in the Stamps & Revenue department and an earlier report submitted by the committee.

He instructed that a special meeting be organised in coordination with other departments linked to the Stamps & Registration department such as HMDA, GHMC and the Housing Board. He directed the chief secretary to coordinate with all departments and find ways to increase the revenue.

Vikramarka instructed the officials to review various commodities category-wise. He stated that the Commercial Tax department should study the situation in other states and explore ways to increase revenue.

The deputy chief minister, meanwhile, asked the officials to identify the reasons for the Transport department not achieving its targets, initiate measure to overcome the problems, and if necessary, formulate a special policy for this purpose.