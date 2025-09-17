Medicover opens its 24th branch in Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: Medicover Hospitals, part of Europe’s largest healthcare group, inaugurated its 24th hospital in India on Tuesday, marking a major milestone in its expansion plans.

The new 300-bed multi-speciality hospital, located in Secunderabad, was formally opened by Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, and several other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony.

Kishan Reddy said the opening of Medicover’s 24th hospital was a commendable initiative to strengthen healthcare delivery in the region. He emphasised that the facility would make high-quality treatment accessible to all sections of society, ranging from basic primary care to advanced and complex medical procedures.

Dr G Anil Krishna, chairman and managing director of Medicover Hospitals India, expressed pride at the launch of the hospital, describing it as an important step in their mission to provide compassionate and precise care. He noted that the new facility brings together cutting-edge technology, global-standard infrastructure, and over 40 specialised doctors. Medicover currently operates hospitals across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, and plans to expand into more states soon.