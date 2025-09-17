No coercive action against SK Joshi: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to take any coercive action against former chief secretary Shailendra Kumar Joshi based on the PC Ghose Commission report, at least until October 7, 2025.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin extended the interim protection already granted to former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and MLA T Harish Rao.

The bench observed that Joshi’s fear of immediate action was “misplaced” and restrained the state from proceeding on the report in the meantime.

Joshi, who also served as principal secretary (Irrigation & Command Area) during the BRS regime, has challenged the findings of the Commission on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

He argued that he was declared, without being issued notice under Sections 8A and 8B of the Commissions of Enquiry Act, 1952, to have played an “improper role” in project re-engineering and financial decisions.

Advocate General A Sudershan Reddy informed the court that the government would not act against Joshi on the basis of the report and said the CBI has been tasked with probing alleged irregularities in Kaleshwaram, relying on reports of the National Dam Safety Authority and other central agencies. Joshi has sought suspension of the Commission’s report dated July 31, 2025, and its PowerPoint summary dated August 4, 2025. The matter was adjourned to October 7.