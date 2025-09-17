NVS Reddy is advisor to government on urban transport

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy has been appointed advisor to the state government on urban transport. Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed has been given full additional charge (FAC) as Managing Director of HMRL.

On Tuesday, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect. NVS Reddy, a 1983-batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer, has been serving as Managing Director of HMRL since its inception in 2007. During his tenure, a 69-km metro rail network was implemented in the city at a cost of about Rs 22,000 crore.

Meanwhile, IAS officer Shruti Ojha, on return from study leave, has been posted as Director of Women and Child Development, relieving Srijana of the additional charge. Intermediate Education Director Krishna Aditya has been given full additional charge (FAC) as Secretary, TGSWREIS. Kota Sreevastava, HMDA Joint Commissioner, has been posted as HMDA Joint Commissioner (General) and also given FAC as Secretary of HMDA, relieving R Upender Reddy.

Several non-cadre officers were also transferred. M Raji Reddy, Joint Registrar in the Cooperative department, has been posted as Chief Rationing Officer. G Jitender Reddy, CEO of Adilabad Zilla Parishad, has been appointed MD of TG OILFED. R Upender Reddy, Special Grade Municipal Commissioner, has been posted as HMDA Joint Commissioner (Sub-Urban Region), while T Venkanna has been posted as HMDA Joint Commissioner (Core Urban Region and Metro Rail).