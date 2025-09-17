Over four years, 57 industries in Telangana fined Rs 2.3 crore for pollution breach

Officials said the fines were based on inspection reports and violations of consent conditions under the Water and Air Acts.

A senior board member told TNIE, “Wherever industries were found to be discharging untreated effluents, causing air pollution, or failing to maintain effluent treatment plants, action was initiated.” He added that their objective is not just to collect fines but to ensure compliance as repeat violators are also issued closure orders if they continue to disregard environmental norms.

However, environmentalists argue that penalties alone are insufficient to deter polluters. “For many big industries, a fine of a few crores is still cheaper than investing in proper effluent treatment. Unless the board makes non-compliance unviable, polluters will continue to get away,” said Srinivasan, an environmental activist. Noting the human cost, another activist, Mohammed Abid, added, “Communities living near these industrial zones are the ones paying the real price—with contaminated groundwater, foul odour, and respiratory problems. Penalties on paper don’t clean up our lakes and air.”

Residents from pollution hotspots such as IDA Jeedimetla, Patancheru, IDA Bolarum, and Bachupally said the fines were ineffective unless industries are strictly monitored or seized. “People here have got used to the smell and the smoke, but that doesn’t make it normal. We worry about what it’s doing to our children’s health,” said Ravi, a resident of IDA Jeedimetla. A resident of Patancheru complained, “Every monsoon, untreated industrial water overflows into nearby colonies. The fines may sound big, but nothing changes on the ground.”

The records underscore that despite multiple penalties, many areas including Jeedimetla, Patancheru, Cherlapally, and parts of Rangareddy continue to remain pollution hotspots in Telangana.