SC interim orders on Waqf Act disappoint WAPCTG

HYDERABAD: The Waqf Act Protest Committee of Telangana (WAPCTG), under AIMPLB, has expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court’s interim order on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, describing it as “incomplete and unsatisfactory.”

At a press conference in Hyderabad, AIMPLB members stated that while the court granted partial relief, wider constitutional issues remain unresolved.

The Supreme Court stayed clauses requiring government validation of waqf ownership and struck down Section 3C, which empowered government officers to decide who could create a waqf. It also limited non-Muslim representation in waqf bodies and suspended the rule requiring proof of five years of Islamic practice before creating a waqf.

However, the committee noted that provisions such as derecognition of “waqf by user” and compulsory deeds remain in force. Leaders said these threaten Islamic legal traditions and the protection of waqf properties.

The WAPCTG demanded complete repeal of the amendment and restoration of the earlier Act.