Telangana DCA cracks down on illegal sale of abortion kits; 165 shop licences suspended

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana has intensified its campaign against the unauthorised sale of abortion kits, conducting 809 inspections across the state between August 22 and September 15.

During these raids, officials targeted medical shops and unqualified practitioners suspected of illegally selling Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kits containing drugs such as Mifepristone and Misoprostol. Violations were detected in 234 medical shops, leading to the issuance of show-cause notices. So far, licences of 165 shops have been suspended, while seven have been permanently cancelled under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The DCA has warned that abortion kits are classified as Schedule H drugs and must only be sold with a valid prescription. Officials cautioned the public that unsupervised use of abortion drugs can result in life-threatening complications, including severe bleeding, complications in ectopic pregnancies, and even death.