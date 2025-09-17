Telangana government promises Rs 100 crore per month for Aarogyasri

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajnarasimha said on Wednesday that the government has been holding discussions with the Federation of Private Network Hospitals for the past month and has assured a monthly release of 100 crore, having already disbursed 100 crore on Monday, to avert the planned strike of Aarogyasri network hospitals.

The hospital managements, however, made no further statement on Tuesday.

Rajnarasimha noted that some private hospital owners, mainly from Warangal, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, and Khammam, were politicising the matter.

He stated, “Some people are acting with political malice. Not all hospitals may go on strike; it seems there are two groups among them. We want the Aarogyasri services to continue.”