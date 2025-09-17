Telangana man gets 23 years in jail for raping minor

NALGONDA: A court on Tuesday found a man guilty of raping a 10-year-old girl and sentenced him to 23 years in prison. A fine of Rs 40,000 was also imposed on the convict, Marri Ushaya.

As per the court, Marri, a resident of Nalgonda mandal, raped the Class 4 student while she was alone at home on March 29, 2023. He had also threatened to kill her if she were to disclose the crime to anyone. However, she confided in her mother, who lodged a complaint with the Nalgonda Rural police.

He was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. After examining the evidence and statements of witnesses, the court found Marri guilty and pronounced the judgment on Tuesday. The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has been directed to provide the survivor with a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.