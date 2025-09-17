Telangana to lose Rs 5,000 crore annually due to GST 2.0: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said Telangana will lose around Rs 5,000 crore annually in revenue following the revision of GST rates under GST 2.0.

At an interaction with traders organised by the Commercial Tax department here, he said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had taken a policy decision to agree to GST rationalisation keeping in view the poor, middle-class and farming families.

“I played an active role in these decisions. With the revised rates, many goods will now be cheaper, and it is the responsibility of both government and traders to ensure these benefits reach the public,” he said.