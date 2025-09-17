TGSPDCL ADE held with crores in assets; ACB seizes cash, properties

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), who descended on the residence of TGSPDCL Assistant Divisional Engineer Ambedkar Erugu on Tuesday, unearthed what they believe to be ill-gotten wealth in the form of properties worth crores.

Documents found in possession of Ambedkar, working as ADE (Operations) with Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSP DCL) in Ibrahim Bagh, suggest that he owns at least a flat in Serilingampally, a G+5 building in Gachibowli, a company named Amthar Chemicals spread over 10 acres, six prime residential open plots in Hyderabad, a 1,000-sq yd farmland in Narkhuda, two four-wheelers, gold ornaments and bank deposits. The ACB also seized Rs 2.18 crore in cash from the residence of a suspected benami of the accused officer.

Initial estimates suggest that Ambedkar acquired the assets by misusing his official position. Officials said that the market value of the unearthed properties is likely to be over Rs 200 crore.