TGSPDCL ADE held with crores in assets; ACB seizes cash, properties

HYDERABAD: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), who descended on the residence of TGSPDCL Assistant Divisional Engineer Ambedkar Erugu on Tuesday, unearthed what they believe to be ill-gotten wealth in the form of properties worth crores.
Documents found in possession of Ambedkar, working as ADE (Operations) with Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSP DCL) in Ibrahim Bagh, suggest that he owns at least a flat in Serilingampally, a G+5 building in Gachibowli, a company named Amthar Chemicals spread over 10 acres, six prime residential open plots in Hyderabad, a 1,000-sq yd farmland in Narkhuda, two four-wheelers, gold ornaments and bank deposits. The ACB also seized Rs 2.18 crore in cash from the residence of a suspected benami of the accused officer.
Initial estimates suggest that Ambedkar acquired the assets by misusing his official position. Officials said that the market value of the unearthed properties is likely to be over Rs 200 crore.
ACB lens on other tainted officers
According to officials, simultaneous searches were conducted at the officer’s residence and 10 other locations linked to him and his relatives since Tuesday morning. Investigations led to the discovery of several properties. The accused has been taken into custody and sent to judicial remand. ACB stated that further investigation is underway.
Speaking to the media, ACB DSP (Ranga Reddy range) Anand Kumar said that searches were carried out in Medak, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts by 12 teams. He added that the raids were initiated following earlier complaints of corruption against the officer.
“Ambedkar is suspected of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, allegedly in collusion with other officials. We also suspect that multiple properties have been registered under benami names, and inquiries are underway to identify the actual beneficiaries,” he said.
Stating that all related documents have been seized for scrutiny, the DSP said the ACB is probing possible links between Ambedkar and other officials previously caught in corruption cases.