Unable to reach hospital, Telangana woman delivers on road

KHAMMAM: A tribal pregnant woman went into labour and had to be carried nearly 6 km on a makeshift stretcher through a muddy track to reach medical care in Batti Gudem, a remote village in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The woman, Rava Bhime, developed labour pains on Monday evening. With the village located about 20 km from the mandal headquarters and no proper road for the last 6 km, residents of the village and others carried her through slush-filled forest paths to Thippapuram, the nearest road point.

Along the way, Bhime experienced intense pains and eventually delivered a baby boy by the road at Thippapuram. She was later taken by auto-rickshaw to Chelimela, where an ambulance shifted her to the Satyanarayanapuram government hospital.