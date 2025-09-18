BJP twisting Telangana Armed Struggle history: Former leader Karat

NALGONDA: Former CPM politburo member Brinda Karat accused Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of twisting the history of the Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the anniversary celebrations of the movement here on Wednesday, she said the BJP and RSS had no role in the freedom movement.

“India attained independence on August 15, 1947, while the Hyderabad princely state was merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. Rajnath Singh is misrepresenting these events,” she said.

She took a swipe at the minister, saying he arrived in Hyderabad “with a machine for manufacturing lies,” which she claimed was assembled at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.