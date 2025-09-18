BJP twisting Telangana Armed Struggle history: Former leader Karat

NALGONDA: Former CPM politburo member Brinda Karat accused Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of twisting the history of the Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the anniversary celebrations of the movement here on Wednesday, she said the BJP and RSS had no role in the freedom movement.
“India attained independence on August 15, 1947, while the Hyderabad princely state was merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948. Rajnath Singh is misrepresenting these events,” she said.
She took a swipe at the minister, saying he arrived in Hyderabad “with a machine for manufacturing lies,” which she claimed was assembled at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur.
Karat dismissed the attempt to paint the Telangana struggle as a clash between a Muslim ruler and Hindus. “This is completely false,” she said, reminding the audience that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and others fought shoulder to shoulder under both the tricolour and the red flag. “Where were the BJP and RSS then?” she asked.
The CPM leader stressed that the BJP does not understand the meaning of liberation. True liberation, she said, came when thousands of farmers, workers, and villagers from every section of society rose under the red flag to end the tyranny of the Nizam and the landlords.
She urged Rajnath Singh to learn the real history. “Let him visit Chityala, the birthplace of Chakali Ailamma, the woman who stood up to feudalism and inspired an entire generation,” Karat said.