Breast cancer screening top priority: Telangana Health Min

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, along with Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, launched the Swasth Nari Sasakht Parivar Abhiyan (SNSPA) at the Ameerpet Community Health Centre on Wednesday.

As part of the initiative, health camps will be organised for women across the state from September 17 to October 2.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajanarasimha said the Health department is giving top priority to cancer screening and early detection, as breast cancer cases are on the rise across the country. He added that the government is also extending medical services to women suffering from hypertension, diabetes, kidney, heart, and cancer-related ailments through NCD (non-communicable diseases) clinics.

The SNSPA programme will provide a wide range of services including screening for hypertension, diabetes, oral, breast and cervical cancers, as well as anaemia. Counselling sessions for adolescent girls and women, along with TB and sickle cell disease screening for vulnerable groups, are also part of the initiative.

Specialist services will be available through gynaecologists, paediatricians, ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, dental surgeons, dermatologists, and psychiatrists. Maternal and child care (MCH) services will also be offered, including immunisation of children and distribution of Mother and Child Protection (MCP) cards.

In addition, blood donation camps are being organised in coordination with the Indian Red Cross Society, with a target of collecting one lakh units through donor registrations.