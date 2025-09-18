Centre should stop Op Kagar, hold talks with Maoists: CPM Politburo Raghavulu

SANGAREDDY: CPM Politburo member BV Raghavulu demanded that the Union government stop Operation Kagar immediately and hold discussions with Maoists. “From the beginning CPM has been demanding an end to Operation Kagar.

Whether there is truth or not in the letter purportedly written by Maoists offering to lay down arms, the solution to the problem can only be through discussions,” said Raghavulu while addressing a public meeting at Pothireddypally on Wednesday as part of Telangana Armed Peasant Struggle celebrations.

The CPM leader accused BJP of deceiving the people by holding Liberation Day celebrations though the party had no role in the armed struggle.

“Both the Congress and BJP have no moral right to celebrate September 17. While communists played a key role in the armed struggle, BJP had nothing to do with it,” he asserted.

He said that the policies of both the Nizam and BJP were the same. “While the Nizam encouraged landlords, BJP is now supporting corporate entities,” he said.