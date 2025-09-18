Harassment by CM driving L&T out of Hyderabad Metro Rail project, alleges KTR

HYDERABAD:Hy BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that L&T was withdrawing from the Hyderabad Metro Rail project due to “harassment, threats and extortion demands” from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
He claimed that in the past, L&T’s CFO was threatened with jail, and such actions were forcing private companies to exit Telangana.
The BRS working president questioned why private firms would remain in a state where the government behaves irresponsibly.
He further accused the government of planning to sell Metro Rail properties and settling cases against companies by collecting bribes.
The BRS leader also criticised the handling of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project, stating that while the alignment was originally designed during the BRS government, the Congress government altered it for its own interests.
He alleged that the changes benefited lands near Fourth City owned by the families of Revanth Reddy and Jaipal Reddy, and that agreements had already been made to purchase land along the road.
Rama Rao stated that although the government claimed there was a lack of funds for welfare schemes, it was still willing to acquire land for the RRR project to benefit certain families.
He further accused the Revanth Reddy government of scrapping the Airport Expressway, which had been planned without the need for new land acquisition, arguing that this decision hindered the expansion of the IT sector.