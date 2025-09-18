Harassment by CM driving L&T out of Hyderabad Metro Rail project, alleges KTR

HYDERABAD:Hy BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that L&T was withdrawing from the Hyderabad Metro Rail project due to “harassment, threats and extortion demands” from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He claimed that in the past, L&T’s CFO was threatened with jail, and such actions were forcing private companies to exit Telangana.

The BRS working president questioned why private firms would remain in a state where the government behaves irresponsibly.

He further accused the government of planning to sell Metro Rail properties and settling cases against companies by collecting bribes.