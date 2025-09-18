Junior medicos in Telangana raise alarm over delayed stipends

HYDERABAD: While the health department is grappling with the ongoing strike of Aarogyasri services in private hospitals, the issue of delayed stipends to the junior doctors has cropped up again.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) on Wednesday raised concerns over the delayed stipend disbursement in the government hospitals across the state.

The T-JUDA said that thousands of junior doctors, senior residents, super specialities, dental postgraduates, house surgeons, and nursing students across the state were undergoing hardships due to continued and inexcusable delays in stipend disbursement.

“Despite the timely submission of stipend bills by heads of institutions under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), approvals remain stalled in the Finance department, leaving frontline medical professionals unpaid on time as promised by the government and pushing many junior doctors into financial crisis.