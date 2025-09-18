Justice league: Order on G-1 exam papers contradictory, says TGPSC

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has filed a writ appeal before a bench of the High Court, challenging the recent order of Justice N Rajeshwar Rao who had set aside the final marks list dated March 10, 2025, and the General Ranking List dated March 30, 2025, pertaining to the Group-1 recruitment process.
Justice Rajeshwar Rao, in his September 9, 2025 order, had directed the TGPSC to re-evaluate all answer scripts of the Group-1 Mains examination by applying the moderation method as per the Supreme Court ruling in Sanjay Singh & Another vs. State of UP. The judge further directed that results be declared afresh and recruitment to 563 posts be carried out accordingly.
The order also stated that if the TGPSC failed to complete the re-evaluation, the Group-1 Mains would stand cancelled, and fresh examinations must be conducted for candidates who had cleared the preliminary test under Notification 2/2024 dated February 19, 2024. The entire exercise was to be completed within eight months.
In its appeal, the secretary, TGPSC, contended that the directions were “mutually contradictory”. On one hand, the single judge directed re-evaluation, while on the other, he warned of cancelling the Mains and re-conducting the examination within eight months, the TGPSC pointed out.
The Commission argued that such an order was self-contradictory and sought suspension of its operation, along with other grounds raised in the appeal. The writ appeal is expected to come up for hearing in a day or two.
Domicile rules for med, Sainik School admissions upheld
The Telangana High Court on Wednesday upheld the state government’s rules on local candidature for MBBS and BDS admissions, dismissing petitions from students who had partly studied outside Telangana.
A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin ruled that Government Order (GO) 151 of September 2025 complied with a Supreme Court directive and could not be challenged in court. The petitioners, though Telangana natives, had completed qualifying studies mainly in Andhra Pradesh. They argued that GOs 33 (September 2024) and 150 excluded them from local candidate status.
The bench found that the Supreme Court had already settled the definition of local candidature and rejected claims based on earlier interim orders, while noting that the state could consider such cases in future policy decisions.
In a related matter, the bench allowed S Shashikiran, a Telangana resident who studied Classes I–VIII in the state before attending Sainik School in Korukonda of Andhra Pradesh (Classes IX–XII, 2020–24), to participate in web counselling under the local quota for 2025–26.
Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy clarified that students admitted to Sainik Schools in AP under Telangana quota between 2014 and 2024 would be treated as local candidates under Section 95 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Shashikiran had previously been denied local status under GO Ms. No. 33 and its amendment GO Ms. No. 150.
With inputs from TG Naidu