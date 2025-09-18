Justice league: Order on G-1 exam papers contradictory, says TGPSC

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has filed a writ appeal before a bench of the High Court, challenging the recent order of Justice N Rajeshwar Rao who had set aside the final marks list dated March 10, 2025, and the General Ranking List dated March 30, 2025, pertaining to the Group-1 recruitment process.

Justice Rajeshwar Rao, in his September 9, 2025 order, had directed the TGPSC to re-evaluate all answer scripts of the Group-1 Mains examination by applying the moderation method as per the Supreme Court ruling in Sanjay Singh & Another vs. State of UP. The judge further directed that results be declared afresh and recruitment to 563 posts be carried out accordingly.

The order also stated that if the TGPSC failed to complete the re-evaluation, the Group-1 Mains would stand cancelled, and fresh examinations must be conducted for candidates who had cleared the preliminary test under Notification 2/2024 dated February 19, 2024. The entire exercise was to be completed within eight months.

In its appeal, the secretary, TGPSC, contended that the directions were “mutually contradictory”. On one hand, the single judge directed re-evaluation, while on the other, he warned of cancelling the Mains and re-conducting the examination within eight months, the TGPSC pointed out.

The Commission argued that such an order was self-contradictory and sought suspension of its operation, along with other grounds raised in the appeal. The writ appeal is expected to come up for hearing in a day or two.