Make SAT party to teacher recruitment ‘scam’ case: Telangana HC

SANGAREDDY: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to implead the Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT) as a respondent in a case concerning alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment under the sports quota.

A bench headed by Justice Pulla Karthik was hearing a petition filed by V Bela, an aspirant, seeking immediate declaration of re-verification results relating to the 2024 recruitment of 11,000 teachers.

Of these, 96 posts in the Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) category were allocated under the sports quota through GO 74. The petitioner alleged that, instead of national-level sportspersons, district-level players and candidates with fake sports certificates had been appointed.

Following complaints, the high court had ordered re-verification of 393 such candidates in November 2024. However, the results have not been released to date.

Counsel for the Director of School Education (DSE) informed the court that despite repeated letters, twice in December, and once each in January, March, June, and August, SAT had failed to respond.

Taking note of the submissions, Justice Pulla Karthik directed the government to make SAT a party to the proceedings and sought its response.