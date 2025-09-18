Op Sindoor pause our own decision: Defence Min Rajnath at Hyderabad Liberation Day

HYDERABAD: Rejecting US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he had ensured a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday stated that action against terrorists was not suspended due to any third-party mediation.
Speaking at the Hyderabad “Liberation Day” celebrations organised by the Union government, Rajnath warned that Operation Sindoor would resume in case of any further attacks.
Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bandi Sanjay and others were present.
“Operation Sindoor, the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 Balakot air strike show that India’s patience is its strength, not weakness. We choose hard power when negotiations fail,” Singh said. He added that while terrorists targeted civilians in Pahalgam based on their faith, our Armed Forces targeted terrorists and their hideouts in Pakistan and PoK based on their “karma”.
He credited the Armed Forces for the success of the operation. “There are some who ask whether ceasefire between India and Pakistan happened due to someone’s intervention. The operation against terrorists was not suspended because of anyone. It is a pause,” the Defence Minister said.
Pak confirmed India’s stance: Rajnath
Rajnath added that Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar had also confirmed India’s rejection of third-party mediation.
The Defence Minister noted that a Jaish-e-Mohammad commander admitted to the deaths of Masood Azhar’s family members in Indian missile strikes during the operation. He said India is capable of engaging in dialogue while also confronting threats directly.
“Just as the Razakars’ conspiracy collapsed in 1948, Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has failed today. Operation Sindoor is another example of India defending its unity.”
He compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s work in uniting North and South India.
Rajnath also referenced Operation Polo, describing it as a decisive military action that ended the Razakars’ conspiracy and merged Hyderabad with India, demonstrating India’s capability in protecting its unity.