Op Sindoor pause our own decision: Defence Min Rajnath at Hyderabad Liberation Day

HYDERABAD: Rejecting US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he had ensured a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday stated that action against terrorists was not suspended due to any third-party mediation.

Speaking at the Hyderabad “Liberation Day” celebrations organised by the Union government, Rajnath warned that Operation Sindoor would resume in case of any further attacks.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bandi Sanjay and others were present.

“Operation Sindoor, the 2016 surgical strike and the 2019 Balakot air strike show that India’s patience is its strength, not weakness. We choose hard power when negotiations fail,” Singh said. He added that while terrorists targeted civilians in Pahalgam based on their faith, our Armed Forces targeted terrorists and their hideouts in Pakistan and PoK based on their “karma”.

He credited the Armed Forces for the success of the operation. “There are some who ask whether ceasefire between India and Pakistan happened due to someone’s intervention. The operation against terrorists was not suspended because of anyone. It is a pause,” the Defence Minister said.