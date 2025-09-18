Rising Vision to include Telangana Education Policy, discloses CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that the new Telangana Education Policy (TEP) will be included in the Telangana Rising Vision Document-2047, scheduled for release on December 9, and urged education professionals to form sub-committees based on their areas of interest to help create the most effective and comprehensive document possible.
During a meeting at the Secretariat focused on the development of the TEP, Revanth stated that it is being designed to address the actual needs, research findings, and future requirements of the education system. He also announced the establishment of a special Education Corporation aimed at enhancing infrastructure and improving educational standards.
Revanth stressed that the government has decided to completely revamp the education sector in Telangana. He noted that quality education is key to eradicating poverty, pointing out that the current system does not adequately provide essential language skills, basic knowledge, and practical abilities.
Despite significant funding, enrolment in government schools continues to fall, as many parents prefer private institutions that start from nursery and provide greater individual attention.
He highlighted that the government swiftly recruited teachers to maintain a healthy teacher-student ratio and implemented promotions and transfers to improve teaching quality. The CM expressed concern over declining standards from schools to universities and the rising drug addiction among students.
Revanth further instructed that reforms should primarily benefit the underprivileged rather than government employees. He added that the Union government has been requested to treat education spending as an investment, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been urged to exempt loans for educational development from the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit.
‘Quality over statistics is key’
Telangana Education Policy Chairman Keshava Rao emphasised that extensive consultations were conducted with the Education Commission and various stakeholders.
He stressed that quality should take precedence over statistics when providing teaching facilities. While artificial intelligence plays a significant role, he stated that no technology can replace a teacher.
Retired IAS officer IV Subbarao highlighted a survey indicating that one-third of India’s youth are NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training). He praised the government’s efforts to enhance school and college infrastructure through the Amma Adarsha Schools initiative and expressed his willingness to provide further support in the education sector.