Rising Vision to include Telangana Education Policy, discloses CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that the new Telangana Education Policy (TEP) will be included in the Telangana Rising Vision Document-2047, scheduled for release on December 9, and urged education professionals to form sub-committees based on their areas of interest to help create the most effective and comprehensive document possible.

During a meeting at the Secretariat focused on the development of the TEP, Revanth stated that it is being designed to address the actual needs, research findings, and future requirements of the education system. He also announced the establishment of a special Education Corporation aimed at enhancing infrastructure and improving educational standards.

Revanth stressed that the government has decided to completely revamp the education sector in Telangana. He noted that quality education is key to eradicating poverty, pointing out that the current system does not adequately provide essential language skills, basic knowledge, and practical abilities.