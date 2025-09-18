Study tour or family junket, question Warangal residents

WARANGAL: With just six months left of their term, corporators of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are facing public ire over a “study tour” to Indore, accompanied by their families.

Residents have questioned the purpose and timing of the visit, alleging it was more of a junket funded by taxpayers’ money.

A total of 56 corporators, including several women members, took part in the tour, while 10 stayed back citing personal reasons. GWMC officials also joined the group. Indore, which has consistently ranked as India’s cleanest city under the Swachh Survekshan, was chosen as the destination for learning best practices in urban management.